Will Vanessa van Uden step down from the NZTA board?

Winston Peters has made a lot of National appointing cronies to high paying government roles.

He hasn’t yet asked about National Clutha Southland candidate Vanessa van Uden and her position of the NZTA board while she is running for the National Clutha Southland nomination.

Those from the deep south say that Vanessa van Uden is the same kind of lovely grandmother type as Maggie Barry, and would be horrified to be embarrassing Bill English after he went out on a limb to get her on the NZTA board.

So we expect that she will have already stepped down from the NZTA board, even if just temporarily while she is running for the Clutha Southland selection.