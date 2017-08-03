Will Winston allow more bans on smoking?

A group of state funded anti-tobacco activists have a strategy to end smoking by 2025.

Smokers might need to travel to the next town to buy a pack of ciggies by 2022, if the Government accepts drastic recommendations made by a group of health experts.

The group, backed by Dame Tariana Turia, also proposes a cut-off birthdate for purchasing tobacco, which would mean future generations would never be permitted to buy cigarettes.

The drastic measures will be presented to MPs on Wednesday morning, along with a warning that the Government’s Smokefree 2025 goal is not going to happen at current cessation rates, and that Maori won’t get there until at least 2060.