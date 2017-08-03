Will Winston allow more bans on smoking?

A group of state funded anti-tobacco activists have a strategy to end smoking by 2025.
Smokers might need to travel to the next town to buy a pack of ciggies by 2022, if the Government accepts drastic recommendations made by a group of health experts.
The group, backed by Dame Tariana Turia, also proposes a cut-off birthdate for purchasing tobacco, which would mean future generations would never be permitted to buy cigarettes.
The drastic measures will be presented to MPs on Wednesday morning, along with a warning that the Government’s Smokefree 2025 goal is not going to happen at current cessation rates, and that Maori won’t get there until at least 2060.
This is in marked contrast to Winston Peters own stance on excise duty and smokers rights.
It will be interesting to see how far these people get with Winston blocking them.
-Fairfax
