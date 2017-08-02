Winston not letting Bill get off with his sneaky, weasel excuses for not answering simple questions

Yesterday in parliament Winston Peters busted lies of Bill English’s over what he knew and when he knew about the contretemps between Glenys Dickson and Todd Barclay.

It would appear that the Evil Six are leaking to NZ First and he has the goods that proves that Bill English lied when he said he had no interest in the carry on in his old electorate:

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has accused the Prime Minister of sending hundreds of text messages to the woman who complained to police about National MP Todd Barclay. Peters has used question time to target Bill English over his involvement in the Barclay controversy, holding up a document he said detailed the date and time of text messages English sent to Barclay’s former electorate office staff member Glenys Dickson. “Why did he send over 450 text messages to Glenys Dickson, many early in the morning and late at night, in the 12 months before she resigned on 7 February 2016?” Peters asked. English declined to comment, saying the matter was one for which he had no ministerial responsibility. “If he had no responsibility as he says, why did he send Glenys Dickson 31 text messages in the days immediately before her resignation?” Peters asked. “Why does he say he has nothing further to add, because Glenys Dickson received 22 text messages on the 6th of February, the day before she resigned. And a further 26 text messages in the six days after she resigned. Why didn’t he add that when the media asked him what he knew about it?” Again, the Prime Minister declined to comment on the matter, saying there had been a full police investigation.

But Bill English has commented previously on things like this. Like when he said he never got involved in Dirty Politics style politics. He told Newshub back in 2014:

“All that blogosphere stuff isn’t the style of politics I participate in because I don’t think it’s that relevant to the welfare of our households or the improvement of our public services,” he says. “In politics there is gossip and people trade stuff. The public will decide how much it matters – not us.” […] When asked if it was appropriate for Ms Collins to give the name to Slater, Mr English said it wasn’t something he would do. “I certainly wouldn’t condone an attack by a blogger on a public servant doing their job.” He says digging dirt on politicians isn’t anything new and he had been a target of it in the past, including over claiming a $700-a-week accommodation allowance while living in his family home. Slater’s attack on Mr Pleasants followed the release of the information. “It can be hard on people. I know that. I’ve been on the wrong end of it from bloggers and journalists and media who didn’t understand what was happening – that’s part of the business,” Mr English says.

So, he comes across all perfect. But there is a precedent for releasing text messages. It came from his previous boss, the man who anointed him as PM and the man who told him that he should do things via text as it couldn’t be released. Except John Key did release his text messages:

Prime Minister John Key has released a series of text messages he shared with Cameron Slater, as pressure mounts over his account of his contact with the WhaleOil blogger. Having been unable to remember the last time he sent text messages to Slater on Tuesday, and denying that he had messaged the blogger in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, Key was forced to admit he misled Parliament this evening. Labour leader Andrew Little says it appears to him as though Key lied, and he has called on the prime minister to be drawn into an inquiry by the Inspector General of Intelligence and Security (IGIS) over the leaking of her report on SIS information.

And that Inquiry forced Judith Collins to hand over all her computers and phones to be forensically examined to find text messages and the like. There weren’t any, but the precedent was there.

So what is Bill English hiding when he refuses OIA requests regarding these text messages and phone records? He is using a Ministerial Services provided phone after all. John Key handed his messages over and so did Judith Collins.

How come the rules and precedents don’t apply to Bill English?

Dickson worked in Barclay’s electorate office and went to police with a complaint Barclay had secretly recorded her in the midst of an employment dispute. She previously worked for English for years during his time as the local MP. After English opted to become a list MP Barclay became Clutha-Southland MP. Barclay returned to Parliament yesterday for the first time since he announced on June 21 he would not seek re-election as Clutha-Southland MP in September’s election. That decision came after a bombshell admission from English that Barclay had told him he had recordings of his former electorate office staff member Glenys Dickson, which were made when a Dictaphone was left running in the office. Peters told the Herald he would not reveal how he knew about the alleged text messages, or his sources for the information. “I’m not being secretive, but would you disclose how you got information? No. And nor will I. If someone is a source of mine I’m not going to go and blow their cover.” He was confident the information was accurate. “Why don’t you ask the Prime Minister whether or not he thinks my information is accurate or not? I’m giving you dates and time of day.” Asked if he knew the contents of the text messages, Peters said “you will have to wait, won’t you”.

The records that Winston Peters have appear to show that the Prime Minister is lying. This is at least the second lie that Bill English has been caught in over this affair.

What is Bill English hiding, and why so many text messages to a person who no longer worked for him or supposedly had nothing to do with him? That is an awful lot of messages, especially around key dates that show that his claims to not know what was going on or indeed even care about what was happening in his former electorate.

It is too much of a coincidence. Logic suggests that Bill English’s fingers are all over the shabby hit job to rinse one of his own caucus. I imagine the backbenchers who pledged their undying loyalty to Bill English will be wondering if perhaps that loyalty will never be returned.

One thing is for sure, Winston Peters knows what went on and he will drip feed this and tie Bill up in knots right up until the election. Bill English does not react well under pressure and the words are some of the senior MPs were shocked when they heard about this in parliament yesterday.

Bill English needs to come clean before Winston does it for him. He should hold himself to a higher standard than those he has held his ministers and indeed MPs to before.

-NZ Herald, Fairfax, Newshub