Winston says he’s not the kingmaker, but he will be in government

The Media party like to call Winston Peters the kingmaker, but Winston says the reality is somewhat different.

Winston Peters holds the cards to form the next government, but won’t say which direction he’ll go. “If the Labour leader came here today, she can’t promise you she’s going to be in the next government. If the National Party guy shows up today, he can’t promise you he can be in the next government. “But I can,” the New Zealand First leader said on Thursday. Peters was courting the youth vote at Waikato University in Hamilton a day after the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll saw his party overtake the Greens to become third-biggest political party. Even so, NZ First and the Greens both slumped in the poll. NZ First was on 9.2 per cent, down 3.8 percentage points, and the Greens on 8.3 per cent, down 4.7 points, while Labour under new leader Jacinda Ardern soared 9 points to 33 per cent and National was down 0.8 points to 44.4 per cent.

I suspect that soft Labour voters who loathed Andrew Little gave Jacinda Ardern a chance…what remains to be seen is if she can hold onto those voters once her shallowness and hard left tax and spend policies start to come out.

Other commentators are saying Labour could move to 40%, but that will only happen if the Greens collapse entirely and they take some votes off National and NZ First.

But Peters dismissed the polls, saying the “Jacinda effect” was a massive overreaction. More than 200 people attended the Village Green lunchtime meeting, where Peters answered questions for an hour. He said he doesn’t believe his party is kingmaker and will wait till after the election before deciding which party it will deal with. “We’ve never considered ourselves kingmakers, but the reality is New Zealand First will do well in this campaign.” Undecided first-time voter and student Kael Kutia, 19, was unconvinced. “I’ve only started to follow politics this year, but what I’ve found is he likes to dodge the question and pull up what other parties are not doing,” Kutia said. “He’s just using the past to persuade everyone here on what’s gone on before, but not how we are going to move forward.” Anna Barhorst​, 21, voted for the Green Party last election but was swayed by Peters’ speech. “I like their policies. National and Labour don’t really have much to offer.”

What no one has yet realised is that Winston Peters may well say a pox on all their houses, give supply to the largest party and sit on the cross benches and watch leaders come on their knees to beg support for legislation. He’d like nothing better than that.

So when a Nat MP or a Labour MP says they don’t want Winston Peters as PM they couldn’t think of anything worse, then I tell them how that scenario will work, they readily agree that it most certainly is a worse option than making him PM.

-Fairfax