Winston says Labour has only themselves to blame after they signed the MOU

Winston Peters has commented on the ills befalling Labour:

The Labour Party’s pact with the Greens is to blame for its demise, NZ First leader Winston Peters says. “When the Labour Party signed the [Memorandum of Understanding] I knew it was all over rover for them,” he said at Parliament today. Peters said it was not former Labour leader Andrew Little’s fault that the party had dropped in the polls because it was inevitable that the deal with the Greens would hurt his party. “If you begin from a position of weakness, that’s all you’ll be, is weak.” He made the comments after Little resigned this morning, and was replaced by deputy leader Jacinda Ardern. Little stood down after a series of polls which showed Labour was falling in support, partly by losing votes to the Greens.

The Greens have brazenly cannibalised Labour’s vote, but Winston Peters is also taking their votes.

Labour are being squeezed, but this palace coup has been in the offing since at least February. They just had to get the timing right so the membership wouldn’t get a say and so the party could change out signs etc.

It is the fourth leader that Grant Robertson has undermined and it was the leaking of internal polling that proved that the leadership team were lying to caucus about the real position. The latest public polls merely allowed confirmation of the internal polling. Then they knew they were doomed unless they did something.

Now Labour has a leader who never wanted the job, has a CV that wouldn’t fill a Post It note, and who as recently as 2009 was calling everyone comrade.

She mentioned in her speech that being president of this commie outfit meant she was qualified to be PM.

I can’t wait until she has to sit down and try and negotiate with Winston Peters.

-NZ Herald