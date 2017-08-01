A woman got charged for stealing to feed her children, but Metiria so far has not been

The Havelock woman was caught on camera stealing groceries once or twice a week over the past two months by going through the self-service checkout at Pak ‘n Save without paying for everything.

A police summary said she put some items in the bag without scanning them, and scanned others under a different product description so she could pay less for them.

The items taken on each trip varied in value from $7.49 to $50.19.

She was approached by police on her last attempt on July 12, and arrested for paying $45.23 less than she was supposed to.

Police asked her about 12 other thefts, saying she was caught on CCTV camera.

“I must of [stolen the groceries], if it’s on camera, so I guess yes,” she said. She later said she remembered taking the groceries.

When asked why she took them, she said she was struggling financially as she had a lot of time off work.