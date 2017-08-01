A woman got charged for stealing to feed her children, but Metiria so far has not been

The Havelock woman was caught on camera stealing groceries once or twice a week over the past two months by going through the self-service checkout at Pak ‘n Save without paying for everything.
A police summary said she put some items in the bag without scanning them, and scanned others under a different product description so she could pay less for them.
The items taken on each trip varied in value from $7.49 to $50.19.
She was approached by police on her last attempt on July 12, and arrested for paying $45.23 less than she was supposed to.
Police asked her about 12 other thefts, saying she was caught on CCTV camera.
“I must of [stolen the groceries], if it’s on camera, so I guess yes,” she said. She later said she remembered taking the groceries.
When asked why she took them, she said she was struggling financially as she had a lot of time off work.
Struggling financially. Trying to put food on the table. That’s the Metiria defence. She was already arrested, which is clearly a crime against the Human Rights Act. But I’m sure it never got to court.
Oh wait.
Pak ‘n Save sought $336.90 in reparation.
The woman admitted 12 counts of shoplifting at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.
The woman’s lawyer Rennie Gould said she had “gone off the rails” and planned to start seeing a counsellor.
Gould intended to apply for a discharge without conviction, and the woman should get interim name suppression, she said.
Judge Richard Russell said he would remand the woman on bail so some reports could be compiled before her sentencing.
“On the face of it, it does not read well at all. But there may be some underlying factors we don’t know about.”
She was remanded on bail to September 18 with interim name suppression.
Wow. Less than $500 and she’s been arrested and processed by the court system. Clearly her offending wasn’t on a grand enough scale to claim the Metiria Turei defence?
Moral of the story: If you’re going to steal or defraud to feed your kids, make it in the tens of thousands of dollars. Clearly if you just get some actual food for actual children, the system still charges you. (Who knew?)
– Stuff
