Word of the day

The word for today is…

ad hominem (adj) – 1. Attacking a person’s character or motivations rather than a position or argument.

2. Appealing to the emotions rather than to logic or reason.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Circa 1600, Latin, literally “to a man,” from ad “to” + hominem, accusative of homo “man”. Hence, “to the interests and passions of the person.” Originally an argument or appeal to the known preferences or principles of the person addressed, rather than to abstract truth or logic.

Aristotle remarks that it is sometimes necessary to refute the disputant rather than his position, and some medieval logicians taught that refutation was of two kinds, solutio recta and solutio ad hominem, the latter being imperfect or fallacious refutation. [Century Dictionary]