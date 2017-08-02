Word of the day

The word for today is…
ameliorate (verb) – To make or become better; improve.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : 1728, “to make better,” in some cases perhaps a back-formation from amelioration on pattern of French améliorer, or else from Medieval Latin amelioratus, past participle of ameliorare. Intransitive sense “grow better” is from 1789. The simpler form meliorate was used in Middle English.
