Word of the day

The word for today is…
anodyne (adj) – 1. Capable of soothing or eliminating pain.
2. Relaxing.
3. Watered-down; insipid.
(noun) – 1. A medicine, such as aspirin, that relieves pain.
2. A source of soothing comfort.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : “Having power to relieve pain,” 1540s, from Medieval Latin anodynus “pain-removing, allaying pain,” from Latin anodynus “painless,” from Greek anodynos “free from pain,” from an- “without” + odyne “pain, torment” (of the body or mind), a word of uncertain origin, evidently Indo-European, but none of the proposed etymologies satisfies Beekes.
As a noun, “substance which alleviates pain,” 1540s; in old slang, frequently a euphemism for “death” (as the final relief from the mental pain or distress of life) as in anodyne necklace “hangman’s noose.”
