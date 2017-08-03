Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Who was that man? (Andrew Little’s press conference)
0

Word of the day

by Korau on August 3, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

anodyne (adj) – 1. Capable of soothing or eliminating pain.
2. Relaxing.
3. Watered-down; insipid.

(noun) – 1. A medicine, such as aspirin, that relieves pain.
2. A source of soothing comfort.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “Having power to relieve pain,” 1540s, from Medieval Latin anodynus “pain-removing, allaying pain,” from Latin anodynus “painless,” from Greek anodynos “free from pain,” from an- “without” + odyne “pain, torment” (of the body or mind), a word of uncertain origin, evidently Indo-European, but none of the proposed etymologies satisfies Beekes.

As a noun, “substance which alleviates pain,” 1540s; in old slang, frequently a euphemism for “death” (as the final relief from the mental pain or distress of life) as in anodyne necklace “hangman’s noose.”

 

THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.

Tagged:
Print
3%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu