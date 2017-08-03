Word of the day

The word for today is…

anodyne (adj) – 1. Capable of soothing or eliminating pain.

2. Relaxing.

3. Watered-down; insipid.

(noun) – 1. A medicine, such as aspirin, that relieves pain.

2. A source of soothing comfort.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “Having power to relieve pain,” 1540s, from Medieval Latin anodynus “pain-removing, allaying pain,” from Latin anodynus “painless,” from Greek anodynos “free from pain,” from an- “without” + odyne “pain, torment” (of the body or mind), a word of uncertain origin, evidently Indo-European, but none of the proposed etymologies satisfies Beekes.

As a noun, “substance which alleviates pain,” 1540s; in old slang, frequently a euphemism for “death” (as the final relief from the mental pain or distress of life) as in anodyne necklace “hangman’s noose.”