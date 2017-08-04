Word of the day

The word for today is…

aspirin (noun) – 1. A white, crystalline compound, derived from salicylic acid and commonly used in tablet form to relieve pain and reduce fever and inflammation. It is also used as an antiplatelet agent. Also called acetylsalicylic acid.

2. A tablet of aspirin.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Coined 1899 by German chemist Heinrich Dreser (1860-1924) in German as a trademark name, from Latin Spiraea (ulmaria) “meadow-sweet,” the plant in whose flowers or leaves the processed acid in the medicine is naturally found, + common chemical ending -in. Spiraea (Tournefort, 1700) is from Latinized form of Greek speiraia “meadow-sweet,” so called from the shape of its follicles. The initial -a- is to acknowledge acetylation; Dreser said the word was a contraction of acetylierte spirsäure, the German name of the acid, which now is obsolete, replaced by salicylic acid.

The custom of giving commercial names to medicinal products began in Germany in the late 19th century, when nascent pharmaceutical firms were discovering medical uses for common, easily made chemicals. To discourage competitors they would market the substance under a short trademarked name a doctor could remember, rather than the long chemical compound word. German law required prescriptions to be filled exactly as written.