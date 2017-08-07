Whale Oil Beef Hooked
What would you do, if you could Let’s do it?
Word of the day

by Korau on August 7, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

al desko (adj) – Facetious (of a meal, esp lunch) at one’s desk at one’s place of work.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Al desko is patterned after al fresco and was first recorded in the 1980s.

 

Whale Oil Beef Hooked
