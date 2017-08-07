Word of the day

The word for today is…
al desko (adj) – Facetious (of a meal, esp lunch) at one’s desk at one’s place of work.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : Al desko is patterned after al fresco and was first recorded in the 1980s.
