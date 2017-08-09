Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Word of the day

by Korau on August 9, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

feckless (adj) – 1. Careless and irresponsible.
2. Feeble or ineffective.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1590s, from feck, “effect, value, vigor” (late 15th century), Scottish shortened form of effect + -less. Popularised by Carlyle, who left its opposite, feckful, in dialectal obscurity.

 

