Word of the day

The word for today is…
feckless (adj) – 1. Careless and irresponsible.
2. Feeble or ineffective.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : 1590s, from feck, “effect, value, vigor” (late 15th century), Scottish shortened form of effect + -less. Popularised by Carlyle, who left its opposite, feckful, in dialectal obscurity.
