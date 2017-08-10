Word of the day

The word for today is…
fete (noun) – 1. A festival or feast.
2. (a) An elaborate, often outdoor entertainment.
(b) An elaborate party.
(verb) – 1. To celebrate or honour with a festival, a feast, or an elaborate entertainment.
2. To pay honour to.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : 1754, from French fête “festival, feast,” from Old French feste “feast, celebration”. If the date is right, first used in English by Horace Walpole (1717-1797).
