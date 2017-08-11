Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Self confessed fraudster Metiria Turei has resigned [EXCLUSIVE PHOTO]
0

Word of the day

by Korau on August 11, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

gallimaufry (noun) – A jumble; a hodgepodge.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “A medley, hash, hodge-podge,” 1550s, from French galimafrée “hash, ragout, dish made of odds and ends,” from Old French galimafree, calimafree “sauce made of mustard, ginger, and vinegar; a stew of carp” (14th century), which is of unknown origin. Perhaps from Old French galer “to make merry, live well” + Old North French mafrer “to eat much,” from Middle Dutch maffelen.”

 

THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.

Tagged:
Print
21%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu