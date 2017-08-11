Word of the day

The word for today is…
gallimaufry (noun) – A jumble; a hodgepodge.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : “A medley, hash, hodge-podge,” 1550s, from French galimafrée “hash, ragout, dish made of odds and ends,” from Old French galimafree, calimafree “sauce made of mustard, ginger, and vinegar; a stew of carp” (14th century), which is of unknown origin. Perhaps from Old French galer “to make merry, live well” + Old North French mafrer “to eat much,” from Middle Dutch maffelen.”
