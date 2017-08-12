Word of the day

The word for today is…
gobsmacked (adj) – (Chiefly British Slang) Extremely surprised or shocked; astounded.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : Also gob-smacked, “flabbergasted, amazed, astounded,” literally “smacked in the mouth,” by 1985, U.K. slang, from gob “mouth” + past participle of smack.
