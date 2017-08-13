Word of the day

The word for today is…
harrumph (verb) – 1. To make a show of clearing one’s throat.
2. To offer usually brief critical comments.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : Representing the sound of clearing the throat or a disapproving noise, 1918, imitative.
