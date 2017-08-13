Word of the day

Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Labour’s water tax driving a wedge between rural and urban NZ
by Korau on August 13, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

harrumph (verb) – 1. To make a show of clearing one’s throat.
2. To offer usually brief critical comments.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Representing the sound of clearing the throat or a disapproving noise, 1918, imitative.

 

