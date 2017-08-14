Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

#AvengeMetiria is the Green’s new battle cry
0

Word of the day

by Korau on August 14, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

hocus-pocus (noun) – 1. Nonsense words or phrases used as a formula by quack conjurers.
2. A trick performed by a magician or juggler; sleight-of-hand.
3. Foolishness or empty pretense used especially to disguise deception or chicanery.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Magical formula used in conjuring, 1630s, earlier Hocas Pocas, common name of a magician or juggler (1620s); a sham-Latin invocation used by jugglers, perhaps based on a perversion of the sacramental blessing from the Mass, Hoc est corpus meum “This is my body.” The first to make this speculation on its origin apparently was English prelate John Tillotson (1630-1694).

 

THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.

Tagged:
Print
27%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu