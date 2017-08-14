Word of the day

The word for today is…

hocus-pocus (noun) – 1. Nonsense words or phrases used as a formula by quack conjurers.

2. A trick performed by a magician or juggler; sleight-of-hand.

3. Foolishness or empty pretense used especially to disguise deception or chicanery.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Magical formula used in conjuring, 1630s, earlier Hocas Pocas, common name of a magician or juggler (1620s); a sham-Latin invocation used by jugglers, perhaps based on a perversion of the sacramental blessing from the Mass, Hoc est corpus meum “This is my body.” The first to make this speculation on its origin apparently was English prelate John Tillotson (1630-1694).