Word of the day

The word for today is…
homogenise (verb) -1. subject (milk) to a process in which the fat droplets are emulsified and the cream does not separate.
2. make uniform or similar.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : “Make similar,” 1742, from homogenous + -ize.
