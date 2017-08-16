Word of the day

The word for today is…
instantiate (verb) – To represent (an abstract concept) by a concrete or tangible example.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : “Represent by an instance,” 1946, from instance (Latin instantia) + -ate.
