Word of the day

by Korau on August 16, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

instantiate (verb) – To represent (an abstract concept) by a concrete or tangible example.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “Represent by an instance,” 1946, from instance (Latin instantia) + -ate.

 

