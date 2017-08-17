Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Tit for Tat: Australia interferes in New Zealand election [UPDATED]
0

Word of the day

by Korau on August 17, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

janitor (noun) – 1. One who attends to the maintenance or cleaning of a building.
2. A doorman or doorwoman.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1580s, “an usher in a school,” later “doorkeeper” (1620s), from Latin ianitor “doorkeeper, porter,” from ianua “door, entrance, gate,” from ianus “arched passageway, arcade” + agent suffix -tor. Meaning “caretaker of a building, man employed to see that rooms are kept clean and in order” first recorded 1708. Feminine forms were janitress (1806), janitrix (1818).

 

THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.

Tagged:
Print
32%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu