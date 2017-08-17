Word of the day

The word for today is…

janitor (noun) – 1. One who attends to the maintenance or cleaning of a building.

2. A doorman or doorwoman.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1580s, “an usher in a school,” later “doorkeeper” (1620s), from Latin ianitor “doorkeeper, porter,” from ianua “door, entrance, gate,” from ianus “arched passageway, arcade” + agent suffix -tor. Meaning “caretaker of a building, man employed to see that rooms are kept clean and in order” first recorded 1708. Feminine forms were janitress (1806), janitrix (1818).