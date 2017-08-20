Word of the day

The word for today is…
litotes (noun) – A figure of speech consisting of an understatement in which an affirmative is expressed by negating its opposite, as in This is no small problem.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : Rhetorical figure in which an affirmative is expressed by the negative of its contrary (“no laughing matter”), from Greek litotes “plainness, simplicity,” from litos “smooth, plain,” also “frugal, small, meager,” and, of style, “simple, unadorned,” from PIE root *(s)lei- “slimy, sticky, slippery” (hence “smooth”).
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.