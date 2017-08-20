Word of the day

The word for today is…

litotes (noun) – A figure of speech consisting of an understatement in which an affirmative is expressed by negating its opposite, as in This is no small problem.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Rhetorical figure in which an affirmative is expressed by the negative of its contrary (“no laughing matter”), from Greek litotes “plainness, simplicity,” from litos “smooth, plain,” also “frugal, small, meager,” and, of style, “simple, unadorned,” from PIE root *(s)lei- “slimy, sticky, slippery” (hence “smooth”).