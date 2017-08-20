Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Word of the day

by Korau on August 20, 2017 at 6:15am

litotes (noun) – A figure of speech consisting of an understatement in which an affirmative is expressed by negating its opposite, as in This is no small problem.

Etymology : Rhetorical figure in which an affirmative is expressed by the negative of its contrary (“no laughing matter”), from Greek litotes “plainness, simplicity,” from litos “smooth, plain,” also “frugal, small, meager,” and, of style, “simple, unadorned,” from PIE root *(s)lei- “slimy, sticky, slippery” (hence “smooth”).

 

