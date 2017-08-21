Word of the day

The word for today is…
nascent (adj) – Coming into existence; emerging.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : 1620s, from Latin nascentem (nominative nascens) “arising young, immature,” present participle of nasci “to be born” (Old Latin gnasci), from PIE root *gene- “give birth, beget.”
