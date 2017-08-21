Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Word of the day

by Korau on August 21, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

nascent (adj) – Coming into existence; emerging.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1620s, from Latin nascentem (nominative nascens) “arising young, immature,” present participle of nasci “to be born” (Old Latin gnasci), from PIE root *gene- “give birth, beget.”

 

