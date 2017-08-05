Word of the day

The word for today is…

tilde (noun) – The diacritical mark ( ~ ), used for example over the letter n in Spanish to indicate the palatal nasal sound (ny), as in cañón, “canyon,” and over the vowels a and o in Portuguese to indicate nasalisation, as in pão, “bread.”

(You can find this on your computer keyboard to the left of the figure 1. No, not on the keypad, those figures across the top of the keyboard).

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1864, from Spanish, metathesis of Catalan title, from vernacular form of Medieval Latin titulus “stroke over an abridged word to indicate missing letters,” a specialised sense of Latin titulus, literally “inscription, heading”. The mark itself represents an -n- and was used in Medieval Latin manuscripts in an abridged word over a preceding letter to indicate a missing -n- and save space.