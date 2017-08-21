Working from home is never dull: Rescue from Whale HQ

** A big thank you to Alistair from Alistair Bain photography for giving us permission to use two of his photos. Check out his page for some more stunning photos of the dolphins.

Here at Whale HQ life is rarely dull. Yesterday evening we all went outside to watch pods of dolphins putting on a show for us jumping high out of the water and speeding through it at times like organic jet skis.

A group of young people who had been drinking were enjoying the show and one very keen and excited young man stripped down to his shorts and rushed off in pursuit of the dolphins. The water is very cold so as the minutes ticked by I became more and more concerned, particularly since he was drifting further and further out to sea pushed by the current in front of the point. I didn’t realise at that point that he was drunk.

One of his mates started to wade out after him holding his bottle of Codys high in the air as he got deeper and deeper into the water. He yelled out to his friend ” Bro if you drown it will be totally worth it.” By that time he had swum with three different pods of dolphins. It was an experience of a lifetime but drinking and swimming don’t mix. His life was now in real danger.

The situation had become serious. The swimmer at first was yelling out to his mates, whooping when the dolphins came near and waving his arms above his head a lot but half an hour later he still hadn’t managed to swim back to the point. The water was very cold and his movements were slowing down and he had become quiet.

Then we got a knock on the door. It was the boys in blue. It was time for a rescue from Whale HQ.

Luckily Whale HQ is well equipped with rescue gear and soon we had the cops in life jackets and aboard two of our Kayaks.

One of the cops joked to Cam that he was more a rugby player than a Kayaker so I went to help him get comfortable in his seat. Cam told me to be careful not to slip so I promptly slipped on the ramp and fell in.

When the police got to him they were just in time. He told them how tired he was. Another ten minutes and he may have slipped under the water and not come back up. The rescue did not go well as the swimmer did not follow instructions. He was told to hold onto the kayak so he could be pulled to shore but he ended up tipping both police officers into the sea. Now there were three men in the water and soon there was a large dog that needed rescuing as well.

The cops ended up standing in the water at the edge of the cliff pulling the kayaks. One had both the swimmer and the dog aboard. We had towels and hot coffee waiting for them.

One Police officer joked to Cam that he should make this young man Face of the Day. His face was blue with cold though and they took him to an ambulance to check him for hypothermia. The ambulance was outside on the street for quite a while so I hope that the young guy is okay. I understand his desire to swim with the dolphins but I don’t think he realised how close to death he came. He owes the two cops his life.