No tax cuts for you

It’s official by the way, the tax cuts are cancelled.

Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the Government she leads will dump the tax cuts planned by National.

Ardern has also suggested a planned referendum on legalising cannabis for personal use could be binding.

The Labour leader addressed media at Parliament today after a caucus meeting that elected the 21 Labour Ministers who will serve in the new Government, along with ministers from NZ First and the Greens.

Ardern confirmed National’s tax cut package would be cancelled. New Zealand First and the Green Party both voted in favour of the package.

“It means dumping National’s plans and replacing it with Labour’s tax package which is substantially more generous to lower and middle income families.”