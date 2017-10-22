It will work if they trust each other, without fail, for three years. Maybe

Duncan Garner wades in, as he does

National’s 44 per cent is big but it falls short of power and 56 seats is not 61. English got more votes this election than Ardern did and more than Helen Clark got at any time when she was PM. Both won elections – Clark won 3. English is the victim of terrible timing. Twice.

But this is MMP, and when the demands went on the table National clearly stopped bidding and spending.

Labour said, where do we sign? And how many jobs do you want?

I’m told Peters kept telling National during the talks that it wasn’t wise for English to have said, “keep out the middle man” during the campaign.

Peters is a paranoid freak and one with a massively long memory. This decision, National won’t forget in a hurry.

MMP is a race to 61 and there must be like-minds, not bad blood.

National will be a massively strong opposition, but it has one thing it must do.

National must spend this term creating a minor party or person that can bring in extra seats. If it doesn’t it’ll end up a big bitter opposition into the future.

English is a two-time election loser but was gifted the PM’s job in between. That will be hard to take. He won election night but when he took off the beer goggles it went all ugly.

Now Nikki Kaye will take his gig – but no rush.

So can this mob work?

Of course. This Government will work as long as all three parties want it to work. It will work as long as the three leaders make sure it does. They have no other option.

Peters suggested, in announcing the deal, that the world and local economies are slowing and we shouldn’t blame him for dark clouds gathering on the horizon. That’s true.

But sorry, Winston, it’s called accountability, suck it up. You’ve made your bed, now it’s time to lie in it. The little guy has played his few cards, quite well too.

Give this lot a chance and the space to fix the problems and resolve the crises. They’ll find it was much easier to gob off than fix it all.

Some governments promise little and deliver more. This one is promising big and that makes it awfully hard from day one. All the best.