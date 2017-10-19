This afternoon is when we will know what form our government takes, apparently

Apparently, we will know this afternoon just exactly what form our government will take:

New Zealand First says it will be in a position [this] afternoon to make an announcement on the result of negotiations. New Zealand First MPs have wrapped up an all-day caucus meeting at Parliament, as they decide whether to form a government with National or Labour. The meeting started at 9.30am and continued all day. As he left the meeting tonight, New Zealand First MP Ron Mark told reporters it would be a little bit longer. The party then issued a statement that its leader, Winston Peters, had spoken to the leaders of the National and Labour Parties and, amongst other matters, had advised them that an announcement would come tomorrow afternoon. One of the party’s MPs Mark Patterson earlier today said they were “98 percent of the way there” on policy discussions. New Zealand First has been holding coalition talks with National and Labour since the final election result was announced on 7 October. After the election, Mr Peters said he would make a decision by Thursday 12 October, but since then explained he had not made clear whether that outcome would be made public on the same day. Since then, Mr Peters had said he would announce which party his party would form a government with by the end of this week but would not commit to a timeframe. He met with National leader Bill English and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern in separate one-on-one meetings after the New Zealand First party meeting all day yesterday.

Well, the waiting is nearly over.

Personally, it doesn’t matter to me which way it goes. I’m not a member of any political party.

If a Labour-led government is formed blogging will be exciting again. We can run sweepstakes on how long it will be until Jacinda Ardern tips over. We can watch the various factions in a three-headed beast cut each other’s throats. Plus that all comes with the added bonus of National cleaning out its dead wood, a large opposition with some smart and cunning people to smash the government to pieces, who also know where the bodies are buried and where the landmines are…and on a personal note Bill English and his cronies will be gone.

My sources tell me that one of Winston’s biggest concerns is Ardern tipping over because Labour’s vote only came about because of her. If she tips over or quits then you are back to the same bunch of talentless union hacks that were there before.

If it is a National-led government it will be interesting to see how long Jacinda Ardern lasts as the leader. She’s reported, by her own caucus members, to be exceedingly fragile. What will be interesting will be how long Bill English lasts as the leader. Sure he will have finally won the election, but there are a few shabby things lurking about that won’t go away. He will have been lucky because the opposition was just so dreadful. I can’t see that changing though.

One interesting thing that will arise from a National/NZ First deal will be which current minister get the chop. Will English keep his mates in jobs or use the need to put some NZ First people into jobs as a way of axing them. If he axes the wrong people then his days will be numbered anyway.

All fun and games either way, as far as I am concerned. Either way, I was right, no government will have been formed without Winston Peters.

-Radio NZ