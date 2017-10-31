I always thought he was a pinko, now he works for Winston

Winston Peters has done what Bill English should have done ages ago and run the sword and axe through his staff.

But in doing so he has replaced David Broome with Jon Johansson:

Victoria University senior political lecturer Jon Johansson has been appointed chief of staff for NZ First. The party’s leader Winston Peters announced the appointment on Monday. It comes after the party’s former chief of staff, David Broome, was let go. Johansson is a regular political commentator on TV and radio and has written several books. Johansson has this year been teaching second, third and fourth year political papers at Victoria University in Wellington and in 2009 he spent a semester in Washington DC as Fulbright’s Visiting Scholar to Georgetown University. He’s well known for his political commentary over the last decade both in New Zealand and the United States. Peters is in the process of appointing several senior staff – Johansson is the first official appointment since NZ First signed a coalition deal with Labour. Many press gallery journalists and at least one MP, National’s Chris Bishop, have been students of Johansson’s. The appointment means Johansson will have to resign his post at Victoria University.

Journalists are all in shock, as most of them have been taught by Johansson over the years.

It does make you wonder about all his television commentary this year.

Winston hasn’t said much about the exit of David Broome…I suspect there was something untoward going on there…and Winston has acted swiftly.

-Fairfax