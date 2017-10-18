Another one of Labour’s natural constituents heads home

It’s hard to forget Kelvin Davis and Andrew Little’s ridiculous investment in going to Australia to advocate for these New Zealanders. When it comes to fewer prison, fewer prison sentences and more crims in the community, Labour are your choice.

A Kiwi bikie gang boss, notorious in Australia, who has been deported to New Zealand, is the latest high profile criminal to be kicked out of the country.

Rebels gang boss Aaron “AJ” Graham landed in Auckland this afternoon, and appeared to have left the airport through a side door.

He joins Brownlow medallist Dustin Martin’s father Shane as one of the many bikie bosses kicked out of Australia.

Graham was deported to his native New Zealand today – despite last month winning a High Court appeal against his second visa cancellation.

Australian Immigration Minister Peter Dutton cancelled Graham’s visa for a third time within hours of the September 6 High Court decision that his earlier visa cancellation decision was invalid.

Graham is the latest bikie gang member to be kicked out of Australia by Dutton.

He did so under his wide-ranging powers to cancel the visas of foreign-born criminals on character grounds, which include if they have a substantial criminal record or they are suspected of being a member of a group involved in criminal conduct.

The Herald Sun has been told law enforcement and other agencies have provided Dutton with ample evidence – including telephone tap material – that bikie gangs are heavily involved in violence and other crimes ranging from drug dealing to murder.

Graham, 50, the founding member of the Rebels bikie gang’s Tasmanian chapter, was escorted on to an Air New Zealand flight in Sydney today and flown to Auckland.