Another silly old media fool drinking Koolaid

His party’s decision to form a coalition government with Labour would have been a surprise, particularly for those on the left who did not dare to believe it was a possibility.

[The] announcement of New Zealand First’s choice of coalition partner – more especially the hours of chaos leading up to it – was exactly the kind of schemozzle to be expected of him on such occasions. That dignity and decorum were in short supply was no surprise.

It would have been capitulation to the many in New Zealand First’s ranks whose unthinking conservatism would have made them feel far more comfortable propping up a rapidly tiring fourth-term National-led government than than backing a new vibrant, reform-minded Labour one.

It would have been capitulation to those in Peters’ Party who cannot abide being associated with what they consider to be the suffocating loony-tunes political correctness of the Greens and significant elements of the Labour Party.

It is a brave decision.

And not least because Peters has finally determined that last month’s election was a vote for change rather than – as the percentages of the vote won by the centre-right as against the centre-left seem more to suggest – a vote for continuity.

If things turn to custard – as Peters’ questionable pessimism is already warning – there will be no prizes for guessing who will get most, if not all the blame.

The decision may yet prove to be the death of New Zealand First.