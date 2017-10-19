AUSA continue to blunder their way through their attempt to disaffiliate the Pro-Life club

When it comes to slow learners the AUSA is at the top of the class. Their third attempt to disaffiliate the Pro-life club failed because they did the Referenda first and sought legal advice about the acceptability of its wording last. Their fourth attempt was only slightly less foolish. This time they did seek legal advice for the wording (of yet another Referenda) but not until after they had published the incorrect version first. They have had to publicly explain the changes they have made since seeking legal advice once again after the fact.

I am sure that they are hoping that this time they have nailed the wording and they will be one step closer towards closing down diversity of opinion on campus. I mean everyone knows how dangerous “Pro-life ideology” is don’t they? I mean respecting human life and standing up for the rights of the unborn is “embarrassing”

AUSA October Online Referenda: Amendment of Questions Upon receiving legal advice, I will be removing the following questions from the AUSA October Online Referenda: […] Question: Should AUSA prevent the future club affiliation of any group with a prolife ideology?

Reason: Rule 23C (ii) – this question is contrary to the AUSA Constitution.[…] As such, the amended and final version of the referenda questions are as follows: […] 5. Should AUSA only allow club disaffiliation to be based on either misconduct or violation of the AUSA Constitution? * This is an administrative question, and indicative only.

This question shows that AUSA is attempting to go down the same route as social media giants Twitter and Facebook who have now claimed the right to remove a person from their platform even if they have stayed within the rules. The Pro-Life club plays within the rules so the AUSA need the power to disaffiliate them simply because they find their “Pro-life ideology” embarrassing. If they gain the power to disaffiliate because they don’t like a club it will turn AUSA into an exclusive leftie clique where only those who share their view of the world will be allowed to be members.

6. Should AUSA disaffiliate the Pro-Life Auckland Club? […] A note about disaffiliation The AUSA Executive do not have the power to disaffiliate any club, so even if referendum questions about disaffiliation are passed, the Executive cannot action a disaffiliation. If a question about disaffiliation is passed, the Executive has a mandate and obligation to propose it at a General Meeting/through an established disaffiliation process.

There is no point asking the question unless they intend to take it further. Clearly, the first step in the ongoing discrimination against the Pro-Life club is to first get it accepted via the referendum and then secondly to propose it at a General Meeting. The Auckland University Pro-Life club is well aware of AUSA’s hostile intentions towards them and on Facebook yesterday said…

[…] A big thank you to everyone that came to support us at the student forum earlier. It’s immensely encouraging to have our support-base rally in opposition to these continued and pointless attempts to have our club disaffiliated. […] The results of this referendum will not be binding on the AUSA as neither the executive nor a referendum process has the authority to disaffiliate a club. However, if the referendum indicates that a majority of AUSA members wish to have us disaffiliated, then the AUSA executive can forward the motion to an AUSA General Meeting, which would be held next year. Before this General Meeting, however, the AUSA Executive will meet to decide on whether to quash the motion or not. We strongly feel that if our student representatives are truly concerned with the voices of all, they will not ignore 38% of their voting membership and will decide accordingly. […]

-Facebook