The AUSA referendum results are in!

The results are hot off the press. The AUSA held a second referendum last week that again asked: “Should AUSA disaffiliate the Pro-Life Auckland Club?” The result is…

Yes 825

No 544

No vote 178

Once again a diversity of ideas has been rejected by the students of Auckland University but the fight is not yet over. There is still one more hoop that the AUSA has to jump through before their fourth attempt in five years to disaffiliate the Pro-Life group can be successful.