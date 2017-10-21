Australia v New Zealand

With the Bledisloe safely in the cupboard, this one is for pride. Of course, the Aussies haven’t held the thing since 2003, so there isn’t a hell of a lot of pride to fight over.
Game starts at 10:05 pm. Get your picks in before the game starts.
And please, no rugby chat in Backchat and even tomorrow’s General Debate, especially the final result or the score. Some people may be watching for Breakie.
