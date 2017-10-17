The Australian Defence Force are having a bad year

The Australian Defence Force is having a bad year. They were hacked and an investigation into the hack revealed that almost anybody could have penetrated their security thanks to a simple password fail.

On top of the hack, it has been revealed that despite having only 27 transgender Defence personnel in the entire Australian Defence Force they have spent well over a million dollars on 17 sex change operations and have written more than 70 documents since 2015 on how to deal with transgenders in the military.The documents include:

20 x Senate Estimates Brief

9 x Ministerial advice briefing notes

7 x Ministerial talking points

2 x Media releases

Service newspaper articles

A ‘Public Affairs Plan’

A ‘Communications Strategies’

A ‘Communications Plan’

A ‘Diversity Communication Strategy’

A response to Questions on Notice

2 x Quarterly Diversity and Inclusion Papers

3 x DEFGRAMs In between all of that, Defence also managed to:

Establish a Defence Gender Equality Advisory Board

Establish an Army Gender and Diversity Executive Council

Establish a Defence Pride network

Commence planning for Defence Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Intersex Employee Network

Propose a Defence LGBTI Ambassador Network

Appoint LGBTI Strategic Advisors

Appoint multiple LGBTI champions to the Senior Leadership Group

Brief Defence Force Recruiting

Deliver presentations to Australian Defence Force Academy officer cadets titled ‘Let’s talk gender’

Hold stakeholder consultation

Sit in on AHRC presentations

Support university research into LGBT military history

Participate in LGBT workplace accreditation programs And even answer questions from the United States about what the hell this all means

And that’s not enough because Defence has also: Organised support for DEFGLIS dinners

Participated formally in the Mardi Gras

Held Wear it Purple Days

Celebrated IDAHOT Days […] Fortunately, Defence somehow managed to juggle all of these events and still begin surveying soldiers on their LGBT preferences, support an Inspector General review into the ADF’s Equity and Diversity Program and even send a number of busy officers to Washington so that they could attend a conference on transgender military service. And finally, Defence released some policies: Air Force Diversity Handbook: Transitioning Gender in the Air Force

Army Forces Command Directive 49/17: Sex and Gender Diverse Members

Diversity and Inclusion in Defence

Navy Diversity Handbook Gender Transition and Sea Postings

ADFA LGBTI Guide

Health Directive 234 Despite all of this effort, some bright spark still managed to write these words about the whole transgender policy and action shindig on 28 July this year: It is straight out of Yes Minister. Three years of effort, hundreds of documents, countless committee meetings and numerous actual policies and the Minister for Defence is still receiving written briefings that there are no ‘official’ policies on transgender members (apart from a medical policy which has not been released publicly) because in some fictional universe of equality they are treated exactly the same as everyone else, even though the reality is completely different. However, in the most delicious irony of all, the actual ‘guide’ that the Minister was informed about in the briefing above, Understanding Transitioning Gender in the Workplace (which sounds an awful lot like a policy document by the way) was written before any of this shebang started in 2015. And that document is publicly available on the website of the political lobby group DEFGLIS anyway. All of this effort is for just 27 transgender Defence members. Defence is worried about them when it should be concerned about other, more important things. Like how its F-35 data is now being whisked away to some foreign government’s underground bunker of analysis. Hopefully the bad guys got the transgender policies too. They’ll either be entirely confused by them or drop dead laughing.

$1,052,330 has been spent so far on 17 sex change operations for ADF soldiers but that is not a true figure because it does not include the daily hormones that the taxpayer is also paying for. That amount also does not include the cost of ‘transition’ leave.

The documents released under FOI show that this can sometimes take up to two and a half years and then require ongoing support and counselling. US analysis shows that the average transgender soldier is unable to deploy for 238 days after surgery (if they deploy at all). This figure does not include the likelihood that Defence has lost about 11 years of effective military service since it started dabbling in sex change surgery. And, most of all, this figure does not include the cost of having the entire military hierarchy give up their day jobs and waste time, effort and resources developing policies that are not policies for just 27 people. The truth is that the actual cost of 27 transgender Defence members has run well past just a cool million. But who cares when it’s someone else’s money? And who’s counting when you can simply chant over and over again that diversity increases capability…

