Australia’s Mark Latham hit with lawfare by man who made anti-white comments

Australian ex-Labour politician Mark Latham joined Rebel Media June this year and already the outspoken ” politically incorrect” commentator has been hit with lawfare. A man called Osman Faruqi has decided to punish Mark for criticising him. Latham criticised Faruqi because he made anti-white comments. Unbelievably Latham is now being dragged through the court system for daring to call out a fellow Australian for making racist comments about white people.

They can’t win arguments on the merits so they use political correctness, censorship and the outrage industry.

We know how the left in Australia hates free speech.

Faruqi is notorious for denigrating white people for no other reason than they are white. Some of his appalling Twitter comments include:

I know all about lawfare because last week Osman Faruqi started a defamation action against me in the Federal Court for comments I made about his anti-white comments.

“Mediocre white people: they should be in the bin but instead they own everything and are every f***ing where”

“I have a rule of using all media appearances to make fun of white people”

“The number of white people desperate to wear blackface shows that darker skin is objectively better”

“I love debates about sunscreen. Just more evidence that white people don’t belong in Australia”

“Half this country is named after racist, genocidal maniacs, just sit down for ONE SECOND white people”

The above comments by Faruqi are offensive enough, but then on the 27th July this year he had a Twitter exchange with Yasmin Abdel-Magied (you know the one: “Islam is the most feminist religion!”). She asked what was happening with Senators Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters who resigned from the Senate for having dual citizenship. Faruqi replied with the tweet (note: we blanked this out, not Faruqi):

The white people are getting f***ed. It’s happening.

Imagine if someone said this about black people: ‘the black people are getting f***ed. It’s happening’. That is, the black people are getting wiped out of the political system. And Osman Faruqi is approving of this happening for white people.

These comments above are outrageous and unacceptable.

So I condemned it on my program, Mark Latham’s Outsiders. That is what he is suing me over.

If he wanted to debate the issues I’d invite him onto my program. He can answer all the questions. He can have the last word.

But that’s not their tactic. Instead of debating an issue they would prefer to sue to try to destroy our free speech and send a warning to others.

Well, we’ve got to stand up against this!

[…] But hiring lawyers to fight against this left-wing Muslim with close associations with the Greens and fundraising organisations like GetUp, and supported by the left-wing, national law firm Maurice Blackburn, is not cheap.

We haven’t got the billion dollar budget of the ABC or the unlimited resources of a media magnate like Rupert Murdoch. All we’ve got is your support. […]