Backlash against police “Propaganda video”

When you think about crimes that are linked to religion in the UK which religion springs to mind?

When you think of a persecuted religion in the UK which religion or religions spring to mind and who do you assume is doing the persecuting?

The major problem judging by both the statistics and news reports are terror attacks against all British citizens and violence against both Ahmadiyya Muslims and non-Muslim British citizens ( particularly Jews and white skinned young girls) by Muslim British citizens.

Despite the fact that these crimes are coming from within the Muslim community and are seriously impacting other British citizens lives Lincolnshire police have made a propaganda video that makes it seem that the problem is actually non-Muslims committing crimes against Muslims.

British politician and activist Anne Marie Waters commented on twitter:

“Our police don’t have the resources to deal with crime, but here’s a pro-Islam video they knocked up.”

A social media backlash has been launched at Lincolnshire Police after they posted a video on better understanding British Muslims. The 12-minute long film touches on the history of Islam, its values, its followers’ journey to British shores and reminded people of hate crime laws. But a barrage of negative online comments have been posted in response, with some accusing the police of producing a “propaganda” video and telling people what to think. The force and other social media users defended the move, saying it is an attempt to promote better understanding between communities. Among those objecting to it were people posting on the police’s facebook page. “Are we now not allowed to think our own thoughts!?” asked one. “We don’t require any indoctrination. Police should deal with law not religion.” “How do Lincolnshire Police view the ordinary, decent, Christian people of this country?” wrote another. “The answer, most unfortunately, is all too plain. Continue to alienate the rest of us, and you’ll be facing some pretty huge problems further down the line, won’t you? “NOBODY should be getting special treatment and if you’re going to promote videos like this, then you need to do it for every faith and nationality in Britain. Looking forward very much to your video wishing us all a wonderful Christmas.” Others wanted police to address response times and questioned the making of the video. But social media users also sprung up in defence of it too. “No-one, anywhere is telling you to convert or respect or even like a certain religion!” said one. “They are reminding you that committing abuse or assault on an other human being BASED on differing races or beliefs is a crime. That’s it!” Another wrote: “They’re not claiming it’s a priority, they’re simply using this week to raise awareness of hate crime which unfortunately is a growing issue at the moment whether it be against a person because of their religion or sexuality etc.” […]

The biggest “hate crimes” in the UK today are the terror attacks committed by Islamic terrorists who more often than not are British citizens who were either born Muslim or who recently converted.

