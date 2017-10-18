Bill just sounds sneaky and furtive as he throws his MP under the bus

Fairfax has released the audio of the Police interview Simon William English gave to Police as they continue to murk up the Todd Barclay issue:

Audio of the police interview with Bill English that sank Todd Barclay’s career has been released. The April 2016 police statement eventually led to Barclay stepping down from Parliament under police investigation. Under media pressure English himself released an unredacted transcript of the statement in June, when Newsroom revealed that he had been a witness in the initial police investigation, but the audio has never surfaced. Stuff obtained the file under the Official Information Act. Some minor redactions remain.

Barclay, then the National Party MP for Clutha-Southland, was accused of secretly recording the conversations of his staffer Glenys Dickson. It is illegal to record a conversation you are not a part of in New Zealand. Barclay denied the charges and refused to meet with police, leading to the initial investigation closing. But in July Newsroom revealed several new details about the matter, including that English had been interviewed. English released the transcript of the interview, in which he told police that Barclay himself had told him about recording the staff-member.

“I had a conversation with him regarding Glenys Dickson leaving his office and he said to me that he had recordings of her criticising him,” English told Detective Superintendent Peter Read (4.20 in the audio above.) “He said he just left the dictaphone on.” English was deputy prime minister at the time, although he describes himself as simply a member of Parliament and the finance minister.

Bill just sounds sneaky and furtive and he has never adequately answered questions about his involvement in this debacle.

He has made five different public statements, and this audio doesn’t shed any more light on that.

He has said he never spoke with either party about matters…but he did.

He said that he never knew there was a recording…but he did.

He said that he couldn’t remember who told him about the recording, but two hours later suddenly remembered who did.

He said it had never been proven there was a recording…over and over again…despite being assured that there was one from both Barclay and Dickson.

Finally he said that Barclay offered to play him the recording he never knew existed, couldn’t remember who told him about it…you know the recording that has never been proven even existed…

Interesting time for Fairfax to drop this in the middle of negotiations…I wonder which journalist will remind Bill English of what Winston Peters said at the time:

Prime Minister Bill English is implicated in the Todd Barclay affair and should resign. That was the view of New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, who launched a scathing attack on English after his MP was forced to stand down over secret recordings of a staffer. Speaking in Rotorua on Saturday, Peters didn’t mince his words. “Mr English should be standing down, he should resign. He’s deeply implicated,” he said.

And let’s not forget that Bill English and Glenys Dickson, who had ceased working for him for more than two years sent each other more than 450 text messages…who even does that?

No wonder Mary English hates Glenys Dickson’s guts.

One thing I noticed was that during the interview there is someone stomping around in the background and then if you listen very carefully near the end of Bill’s interview with police (at 4:58) there is a phone that rings that has a very distinct ring tone. I’ve been reliably informed that there is a good chance that it is the ring tone of Glenys Dickson’s phone – if it is hers it raises some serious questions such as would it be normal for her to be present when Bill English gave his statement to Police? Why was she at Bill English’s Dipton residence when Police were present?

Questions, damned questions…why can’t Bill answer them.

-Fairfax