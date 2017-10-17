Bob doesn’t approve of people who want more than one mother in law. Everyone else thinks they are nuts.

Bob McCoskrie loves meddling in other people’s love lives, when he isn’t misleading the court with his evidence.

His latest crusade is against people who want more than one mother in law:

Oh look! Yet another column by the mainstream media promoting and normalising polyamory.

But hey! Redefining marriage won’t lead to further distortions of the definition. That’s just “scaremongering” …. apparently.

And this is what he is all upset about.

Polyamory- if you believe the newspapers – is the hot new lifestyle option for affectless hipsters with alarming haircuts, or a sex cult, or both. A wave of trend articles and documentaries has thrown new light on the practice, also known as ‘ethical non-monogamy’, a technical term for any arrangement in which you’re allowed to date and snuggle and sleep with whomever you want, as long as everyone involved is happy. Responses to this idea range from parental concern to outright panic. Sleeping around is all well and good, but do we have to talk about it? Have we no shame? What’s wrong, after all, with good old-fashioned adultery? Having been polyamorous for almost a decade, I spend a good deal of time explaining what it all means.

Yeah, well I think you are mad if you want more than one mother in law…but hey, whatever floats your boat. It will end in tears.

-Bob McCoskrie, NZ Herald