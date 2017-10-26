Boo-hoo Bill’s first day on the job as Leader of the Opposition

Today will be Bill’s first day of being unseated as Prime Minister and officially becoming the Leader of the Opposition.

But fear not, he was hard at work yesterday getting some practise in.

[The] announcement that there will be 31 ministers, ministers outside Cabinet and under-secretaries in the new executive shows the incoming government intends to use taxpayer money to solve political problems, National Party Leader Bill English says. “There is no justification for such a bloated executive. National and its partners have run effective governments for nine years with no more than 28 ministers and under-secretaries. “Even the big-spending Helen Clark government never had more than a 28 member executive,” Mr English says. “This is simply a make-work scheme for Labour, NZ First and Green politicians. “If the new government takes the same approach with other areas of government spending, it will not be long before Deputy Prime Minister-elect Winston Peters’ gloomy prophecy of an economic decline becomes true,” Mr English says.

He may very well take that position, seeing as he wasn’t willing to do the same thing for a National/NZ First arrangement.

Two backbenchers went feral when they heard their cabinet posts might go to NZ First. The answer was a lot simpler, add two more chairs to the table.

And now Bill is going nah-nah-nah for the government taking this approach?

A bad day in government beats the best day in opposition.

Better get ready for more tears Bill. It’s going to be a long journey.