BREAKING: The Green Party announce who they are throwing their support behind
by SB on October 18, 2017 at 2:34pm

It would be satire if we made the above video but the greens take this kind of thing seriously. I’m just speechless. If they want to be comedians and activists then they should be comedians and activists. If they want to be serious politicians they need to stop virtue signalling and start making a difference.

 

