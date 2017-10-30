BREAKING: Todd Barclay walks away a free man

Police have concluded there is insufficient evidence to prosecute ex-MP Todd Barclay over secret recording allegations, following a re-investigation. Clutha-Southland MP Todd Barclay at Parliament on Tuesday 20 June.Todd Barclay speaking to media at Parliament in June last year. Photo: RNZ / Mei Heron

In June police re-opened their inquiry into the allegations that Mr Barclay had secretly recorded a staff member. An earlier investigation in 2016 which found that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute the then MP for Clutha-Southland. Police say they re-investigated the matter “in light of further comment and information which arose in the public domain in June 2017”.

In a statement Assistant Commissioner (Investigations) Richard Chambers said police had assessed this information, re-interviewed some people and spoken to new individuals it was thought may have relevant information. Mr Barclay again declined to be interviewed, as was his right, Mr Chambers said. “After a thorough review of all information available to us, including legal advice both internal and from Crown Law, plus consideration of the Solicitor General’s prosecution guidelines, police have determined that there is no change to the outcome of the original investigation. “In that first investigation no search warrants were sought or executed as there was insufficient evidence to seek such warrants. That remained the situation during the re-investigation. As part of the re-investigation police also looked at suggestions that there had been an element of coercion in relation to certain key witnesses. “We have found nothing to substantiate these suggestions”.

– RNZ