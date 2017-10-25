Burger King does a better job than our Human Rights Commission. The HRC wants us to “give nothing to racism” while the fast food outlet shows we should all stand up to bullies. Focussing on race is divisive just like focussing on so-called hate crimes and hate speech is divisive. We all should be against violent crime. We all should be against inciting violence or making death threats. Burger King makes it our responsibility as a community without making it about skin colour, religion or sexual preference. The HRC should take a leaf out of their book and stop dividing us with identity politics.

Burger King has released an ad calling out bystanders who don’t intervene when they see others being bullied.

[…] The ad claims 30 percent of students worldwide are bullied each year, before revealing a social experiment: Burger King had actors bully a high school junior in front of other customers.

They also had a staff member punch a Whopper Jr to see which ‘junior’ people cared about more.

While 95 percent of customers complained about the flattened burger, only 12 percent stood up for the student being bullied.

“To feel defenceless, that’s one of the worst things in the world,” one customer said.

“I’ve been that kid so if I see it, I’m going to do something about it.”