Charter schools’ success at risk now with new government

CREDO’s study concluded that charter schools have a positive and statistically significant impact in both reading and math for poverty, special education, and minority students.

We at Whaleoil have known that for years and have reported on their success and now I wonder how our new government is going to treat our current, wildly successful partnership schools. The initial media reports are very concerning.

• Education: Was not raised in press conferences, but major changes are very likely. All three parties want charter or partnership schools abolished, and National Standards scrapped.

-NZ Herald

In early October, the Center for Research on Education Outcomes (CREDO) at Stanford University released a study which followed the educational progress of over 97,000 charter school students in New York over the course of four years. The research concluded that charter school students perform at a level equivalent to receiving an additional 22 days of learning in reading and 63 days in math per year when compared with their public-school counterparts. The results for students attending schools associated with a Charter Management Organization were even greater, adding up to approximately 57 additional days in reading and 103 in math.

-thehill.com