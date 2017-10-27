A closer look at the Ethical Journalists Guidelines handbook

The complete pdf can be read here but I wanted to highlight a few aspects from the handbook that I found concerning. Unfortunately I was unable to cut and paste the text so I have had to screenshot parts instead.

The idea of “challenging stereotypes’ suggests to me that journalists are being encouraged to cherry pick stories. If there have been multiple rapes by Muslim migrants of children and women then they should be reported regardless of the fact that reporting the rapes may reinforce the stereotype that Islam is a culture that doesn’t respect women.

The guidelines say that they are not calling for censorship but by encouraging journalists to look for stories that do not reinforce stereotypes they are not reporting the news as it happens, they are reporting the news that supports the message that they want to promote about migrant and minority groups.

The guidelines, on the one hand, say that journalists should be protected and allowed to publish controversial and uncomfortable topics but on the other hand, it also makes the confusing statement that…

It also means pushing back against the concept of hate speech to suppress criticism of ideas and institutions or speech that is merely “offensive”

What happened to the concept of reporting the news? The facts and nothing but the facts? Surely opinion pieces should be the only attempts made by journalists to influence public opinion?

So what? That climate is balanced by left-wing and liberal political portrayal of foreigners as bringing a positive diversity of culture and a skilled workforce to our countries. It is not a journalists job to counter conservative political viewpoints. No wonder they are often labelled the Media Party both here and abroad.

Well there you have it in black and white. So-called “Ethical journalists” are being told to assign a lower value to stories about political parties and groups that have Nationalistic policies. They are being told to “challenge” the validity of these views and policies as if being against open borders and being patriotic and proud of one’s own country and culture is hateful.