Common sense has won this battle but it won’t win the war

Transgender athlete Hannah Mouncey has been blocked from playing AFLW because of the significant physical disparity between Hannah’s body and the bodies of the biological women Hannah will be playing with and against. This is a win for common sense but the war has not been won because it has been turned into a human rights issue and hormone issue.

Mouncey’s testosterone levels are well under the levels that are required to play international sport under IOC regulations.

Hannah’s levels of testosterone may be low but Hannah still has the muscular body of a man.

But new AFL boss Steve Hocking told AFL Trade Radio earlier on Tuesday that the AFL was not required to enforce such guidelines. […]But the subcommittee that determined the decision did not rule Mouncey or other transgender athletes from playing AFLW in the future. […]“The AFL has made very strong commitments to equality and inclusion at all levels of the game.

It is not equality to pit a male physique against a female physique no matter how low the testosterone levels. The rights of biological women are in danger and political correctness is going to walk all over real women’s rights in order to pander to a tiny minority.

[…] Mouncey, who stands at 190cm and weighs 100kg, played eight games for Ainslie in Canberra’s women’s competition this season and kicked 17 goals. Having previously played for Australia’s men’s handball team, Mouncey began a gender transition in 2015.

Boxing is a good example of the problems faced when the hormone levels may meet guidelines but the body and strength of a man remains. Transgenders still have the X or Y chromosome. No amount of surgery or hormone treatment can change their biological makeup.

In boxing the larger, stronger transgender fighter may have the right to fight but what of the rights of the smaller female fighter to not be seriously hurt?

Transgender mixed martial arts (MMA) competitor Fallon Fox is facing new criticisms after breaking the eye socket of his last opponent. […] “I’ve fought a lot of women and have never felt the strength that I felt in a fight as I did that night. I can’t answer whether it’s because [he] was born a man or not, because I’m not a doctor,” she stated. “I can only say, I’ve never felt so overpowered ever in my life, and I am an abnormally strong female in my own right. ” His “grip was different,” she added. “I could usually move around in the clinch against…females but couldn’t move at all in Fox’s clinch.”

-lifesitenews.com