Compare and contrast the attitudes of these two tenants

Two tenants with two very different attitudes have been written about by the MSM recently.

The first tenant had found herself paying a high rent of $490 a week in order to put a roof over her two young son’s heads. She and they were living in a caravan park in Nelson where the owners allowed her to stay longer than is generally allowed because of her inability to find a state house in Nelson.

Instead of complaining about the shortage of houses with their rental subsidised by the government in Nelson she accepted the offer of a three bedroom home for $106 a week in Timaru. In order to find affordable housing for her and her sons, she made the difficult decision to leave behind her family and friends.

[…] She was waiting for a “miracle” and said all she wanted was a two bedroom home so she could move out of the cramped caravan she had shared with her two young boys. It was a relief when Cindy was offered a property in Timaru. She agreed to take the three-bedroom home in Timaru because she did not want to go back to the bottom of the waiting list. […] She does not know anyone in Timaru. “It’s a big deal.” She was currently organising the move, getting belongings out of storage and trying to sort out schools and a doctor.

In contrast, Niki Rauti is making completely unreasonable demands and is turning down offers of housing. She expects to keep living in a home that is suitable for housing a family even though she currently lives in the state house on her own. The land the State house is currently sitting on is going to be redeveloped in order to be able to provide more social housing but Rauti isn’t interested in the greater good only her own wishes.

The 62-year-old has lived in a weatherboard house in Glen Innes for 32 years. Last month the High Court ruled in favour of the house’s owner, the Tamaki Regeneration Company (TRC), to evict Rauti in order to redevelop the land it sits on. The Taniwha St house was one of 2800 state homes TRC planned to demolish and replace with 7500 new ones – retaining the same amount of social housing – over the next 15 years. TRC is jointly owned by the government and Auckland Council. […] Rauti had rejected several offers of alternative housing, opting to make a stand for older state homes, which are relatively spacious, and what she saw as tenants’ life-long right to live in them. […] Rauti said the redevelopment was destroying the tight-knit Glen Innes community and creating “monstrosity housing built so close together there’s nowhere for children to play”. Earlier this year, TRC chief executive John Holyoak said not only were the old homes “past their use-by-date”, they were barriers to fixing Auckland’s housing deficit. “There’s no way we can provide more homes if we don’t make room for them.” […] The company had a house available for Rauti about 500 metres away from her Taniwha St home, Porteous said. “We recognise this is a challenging time for Ms Rauti but TRC has been transparent with her about the redevelopment plans and tried to communicate with her at every opportunity.”

– Stuff