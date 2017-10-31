Complaints laid about Iranian hate speech diplomat

Complaints have been laid about the hate speech of an Iranian diplomat and Auckland accountant:

Official complaints have been laid over comments made by Iranian diplomats at an Auckland mosque event, which include calling Israel a “cancer” and calling the Holocaust a “conspiracy”.

The Israel Institute of New Zealand has laid a complaint to the Human Rights Commission and Foreign Minister Winston Peters after video surfaced online of the speech.

Israel Institute of New Zealand director Professor Paul Moon says New Zealand cannot allow the incident to go unchallenged.

Mr Moon said at the event diplomats from Iran used “very strong language” and were “talking about Jewish conspiracies, describing Israel as a cancer that needs to be removed, denying the holocaust”.

He said the event began with Iranian diplomat Hormoz Ghahremani talking about terrorism in the Middle East, and his speech then turned to “accusations that there was some sort of Zionist conspiracy behind what was going on, that somehow the Jews were responsible for terrorism in the Middle East”.

Mr Moon said another speaker, Sayed Taghi Derhami, called Israel a “cancerous tumour” and said it has to be “surgically removed” and Iranian cleric Sheik Shafie denied the Holocaust.

A video of the speeches, which were made in June at a mosque in Pakuranga, was posted online by the Islamic Ahlulbayt Foundation of New Zealand but it has since been removed.