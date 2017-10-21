Comrade Cindy has put together a handy guide for the next three years

The Facebook page Comrade
Cindy Jacinda is back entertaining the proletariat on social media. Her latest post contains an instructive guide that explains the meanings of the colours of the different political party logos.
