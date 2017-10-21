Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Comrade Cindy has put together a handy guide for the next three years

by SB on October 21, 2017 at 1:30pm

The Facebook page Comrade Cindy Jacinda is back entertaining the proletariat on social media. Her latest post contains an instructive guide that explains the meanings of the colours of the different political party logos.

screenshot-Whaleoil

 

