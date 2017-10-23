Comrades lets sing our intern’s revolutionary song for our new Glorious leader

When Jacinda’s inspiration through the workers’ blood shall run,

There can be no power greater anywhere beneath the sun;

Yet Green’s force on earth is weaker than the feeble strength of one,

But Jacinda makes us strong.

Chorus:

Positivity forever,

Positivity forever,

Positivity forever,

For Jacinda makes us strong.

Is there aught we hold in common with this coalition gang,

Who would lash us into serfdom and would crush this wondrous land?

Is there anything left to us but to blame it on the right?

When Jacinda gets it wrong.

Chorus

It is they who built the businesses; built the cities where they trade; Owned the mines and built the workshops, endless miles of railroad laid;

Now we stand confused and wondering midst the hydra we have made;

But Jacinda makes us strong.

Chorus

All the world that’s owned by idle drones is ours and ours alone.

They have laid the wide foundations; built it skyward stone by stone.

Now it is ours, not to work for, but to squander and to own.

While Jacinda makes us strong.

Chorus

Bludgers take the untold millions that they never toiled to earn,

But without a brain and muscle, not a single wheel can turn.

Cowed by Winston’s haughty power, lose our freedom when we learn

That Jacinda sold us for a song.

Chorus

In our hands is placed a power greater than their hoarded gold,

Greater than the might of armies, multiplied a thousand-fold.

We can bring to birth a new world as we wreck the one of old

When Jacinda gets it wrong.

