The crims get more money than the victims. See if you can make sense of this

Stuff reports

New Zealand’s only female plane hijacker could receive a $25,000 compensation payment unless her victims claim it.

Asha Ali Abdille’s nine-year jail term expired in February.

It has now been revealed that $25,000 was paid into a victims’ claims trust account in her name.

The money was compensation for wrongs that occurred in the corrections and criminal justice system. But the Department of Corrections refused, on privacy grounds, to say what had happened to Abdille.

Her victims – who include two pilots who were injured – have until March 2018 to make a claim against the money.

In the past, offenders have ended up with more than victims.

Since 2005, when the scheme was set up, $630,765 from compensation to offenders was paid into the trust account after any outstanding reparation or legal aid was paid.

Of the claims settled so far, victims received $56,083 and offenders got $466,775.